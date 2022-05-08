FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wet, cool weather couldn’t stop supporters of a fundraiser to help cancer patients.

Dozens of walkers dodged raindrops, Saturday, for the 25 Annual Candy’s Place Walk. The cancer wellness center provides free social and emotional support services to cancer clients and their caregivers.

The two-mile walk began and ended at Candy’s Place Facility in Forty Fort.

“Everybody was excited and I’m surprised at how many people are here and even more surprised at how many people actually went on the walk,” said Mayor Brian Thomas, Forty Fort.

“Candy’s Place has been wonderful, we come over for our massages and they’re just wonderful people here. There’s such support,” said Donna Andraka, Plymouth

PA live host Chris Bohinski emceed the fundraising event in Luzerne County.