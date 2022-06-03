EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A 24-hour fundraising extravaganza spanning all of northeastern Pennsylvania is well underway.

“NEPA Gives” aims to raise $1.5 million dollars for local non-profits by midnight on Friday night.

NEPA Gives is all about raising awareness of the critical work non-profits do in the community and supporting them with funds.

More than 200 organizations across seven counties are participating this year.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do it online before the event ends at midnight if you go to their website.