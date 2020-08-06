Fundraiser started to support local businesses generates nearly $90,000

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A tee-shirt fundraiser to benefit small businesses in northeastern Pennsylvania has proven to be a significant financial lifeline for many of them.





AxelRad Screen Printing in Wilkes-Barre started the fundraiser called The Shirt Off Our Backs shortly after nonessential businesses were ordered to close in mid-March. The campaign made individual customized shirts for businesses to sell with each business keeping $10 per shirt. The campaign was so profitable it generated nearly $90,000.

Hundreds of businesses participated including the iconic record business, Gallery of Sound, and the animal grooming business, Wags to Riches.

