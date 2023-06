WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, the largest philanthropy event of the year kicked off in Wilkes-Barre.

NEPA gives started at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening with the goal of raising money for local non-profits.

The event streams online for 24 hours and raises money for 250 local non-profits.

NEPA gives held a kick-off party at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre and a closing celebration Friday night at the Hilton in Scranton.