Fundraiser is ‘supporting those who support us’

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jamie Eckman and Lauren Suppon have banded together to raise money for essential workers in our community.

They say we would not get through this pandemic without those on front lines. These two local women are supporting those who support us through an online fundraiser.

Jamie Flack Eckman, co-founder of Supporting Those Who Support Us, says “a little extra in harder times can mean a big difference.”

Jamie started the fundraiser, called Support for Those Who Support, in hopes to make a difference in the lives of essential workers in the community. She says it’s not just for nurses and doctors.

“Grocery workers, pharmacists, shipping and handling people, everyone that still needs to work and is constantly exposed may appreciate a little extra monetary consideration,” Eckman said.

People can nominate essential employees, or can apply themselves. She says it’s a way to say thank you.

“We want to recognize them and let them know we really appreciate their accessibility, their help and we don’t want that to go unnoticed,” she added.

Eckman started the fundraiser along with her friend Lauren Suppon. Within the first week they raised $8,000 dollars – going beyond their original goal of $5,000.

Eckman says they plan to keep fundraising until the end of May. Then, the money will be distributed to those who were nominated. Eckman says she hopes the money will be used for whatever the essential workers may need.

“If it’s bill paying, if it’s groceries. If it’s paying down a credit card. It’s just to help in any way possible.”

She says they have raised more than $10,000 to date. They plan to keep fundraising until the month ends… Hoping to raise as much as possible.

If you’d like to donate Click Here.