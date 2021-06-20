Fundraiser in Forty Fort to get a more accessible park

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — In Forty Fort the mission is simple, making sure everyone can have fun at a park.

A fundraiser was held Saturday at the Betty Mascelli park on Wyoming avenue. Money raised will be used to buy playground equipment including a wheelchair-accessible swing.

“What we are looking to do is get some accessible playground equipment so could be for people of all ages abilities. .For example, a parent may be able to roll their stroller onto this piece of equipment and have the whole family enjoy themselves,” stated Mayor of Forty Fort Andy Tuzinski.

“I think we had a long year and I think it is great to have the community come together. It is nice that there is not a lot of places to get together nowadays especially out in the open. A lot of businesses are still closed a lot of businesses have been closing, so it’s nice to get the fundraising to have people spending a little bit of money putting money back into the community and growing that community aspect,” said community member Mackenzie Gagliardi.

If you would like to help out in this effort contact Forty Fort Borough officials at (570) 287-8586.