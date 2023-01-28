FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lehigh County Community came together to support the families of two fallen firefighters on Saturday.

The fundraiser was held at the Arby’s in Fogelsville where 15% of all proceeds went to the families affected by the loss of New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber.

Paris and Gruber were injured on December 7, 2022, while attempting to put out a fire near Tamaqua. Both firefighters died due to injuries they sustained in the fire.

If you missed the event Saturday but still want to help support their families, visit the gofundme page organized by New Tripoli Bank.