MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A golf tournament took place in the Poconos on Friday honoring a former Middle Smithfield Township Chairperson who died in 2020.

On top of the golf tournament, the township placed a permanent plaque at the Poconos Municipal Golf Course for him to continue his legacy.

“Ray White was a valuable member of the community. He was so vibrant and so involved and cared so much about everything,” said Annette Atkinson, the township supervisor in Middle Smithfield Township.

White, who was the Chairperson of the Middle Smithfield Township Golf Course Advisory Committee for ten years, died from health complications in 2020.

Now, his family and community participated in the Ray White Memorial Golf Outing with all proceeds benefiting Valor, an organization that helps veterans with food insecurity and housing.





“My father was a proud air force veteran and he wanted nothing more but the best for the veterans and his friends from when he served,” said Michael White, Ray White’s son.

The founder of Valor said the money raised from the event will go towards keeping the lights on and food on the table for veterans in their housing program.

“I’m grateful that he would choose us. That his loyalty to veterans, he saw us as a good opportunity to help veterans, after his passing. His legacy if you will,” said Mark Baylis, the founder of the Valor Clinic Foundation.

More than 35 golfers took their shots in the golf outing.

A new plaque dedicated to Ray, greeting them on the 8th hole, is a permanent mark commemorating his dedication and hard work.

“If you were his friend, you knew it. He did anything and everything he could for everybody he knew and loved so… and the community that he lived in, he did everything he could to make this a better community for everybody,” said Ray’s son.

Ray White’s son told Eyewitness News they plan to make this an annual event and hope it gets bigger each year, in hopes to help the Valor Clinic and their work for veterans.