SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many also turned out Monday night to support the North Scranton Vikings Junior Football and Cheerleading.

The event at ‘Bobby Keen’s’ in Scranton included live music and basket raffles. The organization says this is a very valuable fundraiser for them.

“We open it up to our parents and supporters all across North Scranton and the area, and try and come out every year, have a little bit of fun, raise some money so that the kids can have just that little bit more than what would be,” said Jack Gaffney, Coach, Vice President, North Scranton Vikings Football.

This is a Memorial Day weekend tradition, usually held at different venues around Scranton.