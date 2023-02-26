OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Armenti’s Pizza in Downtown Olyphant has been a staple of the community for years. Sunday, that community poured out in support of the Armenti Family.

In December co-owner Maria Armenti passed from cancer leaving behind a husband, co-owner Gian Armenti, and two children.

More than 160 baskets were donated to raffle off along with a 50/50 raffle.

“It has been amazing. There has been so many people that have come out and helped, that contributed. I’ve had people stop us and do a prayer with me right then and there,” said Event Organizer Tracy Grant.

“Community was great. They really stepped up to the plate and did a lot and we couldn’t have done this without them,” said Event Organizer Nora Burnham.

All proceeds went to the Armenti Family.