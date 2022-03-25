OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than five weeks after a fire badly damaged a local private school, the community is stepping up to restore the building where dozens of students learned.





Since the fire broke out in February, Triboro Christian Academy adopted a rally cry ‘Triboro Strong.’

That motto was in effect Friday night as community members gathered for a massive fundraiser to help the school rebuild.

Talk about ‘Triboro Strong’, hundreds came out to show support for Triboro Christian Academy in Old Forge. Many wore custom t-shirts with that slogan to the fundraiser at Arcaro and Genell restaurant.

Prayers are helping the school community persevere during a tough time after almost everything but their faith was lost in a fire on February 16th.

Since then, they’ve slowly begun the process of starting over which is only accelerated thanks to events like this.

“This is huge for us. We definitely have a shortfall of the money that is necessary to fix the building, and we are desperate for the money to get the school back and renovated where it needs to be,” stated Erika Weber, administrator at Triboro Christian Academy.

Those renovations aren’t cheap, and each dollar brings the school one step closer to returning home. Tickets to the fundraiser got you pizza, refreshments and even delicious desserts baked by teachers and staff. You could also buy custom key chains and that’s not all.

More than 100 raffle baskets were donated by local businesses and community members to help raise money for the school’s restoration.

8th grader Mark Oakley is one of the many students who’s been helping out with fundraisers.

“I wanna get back to our old school. I want to be where we used to be. And it’s great to help and I don’t want everyone to be struggling, so I’d like to help the best I can,” said Mark Oakley, an eighth-grade student at Triboro Christian Academy

“It’s just all coming together amazingly that only God can orchestrate it. It’s nothing that we’re doing, we’re just walking it out and putting our faith and trust in him that we’ve been there this long and he hasn’t given up on us and we’re not gonna give up on him,” explained Pastor Keith Weber at Triboro Community Church.

The help that Pastor Keith Weber says is nothing short of miraculous.