Funding for small businesses in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Beginning Monday, small businesses in the county can apply to receive part of the $1 million that’s been set aside by Lycoming County Commissioners from recent CARES Act funding.

Nearly six months into the pandemic, commissioner Tony Mussare says he understands many community staples are still bleeding.

“They need some kind of consistency, especially our restaurants and bars. Twenty-five percent is not gonna cut it for them, and many of them have shut their doors.”

In Jersey Shore, local restaurant owner Dave Palski attributes his business’ survival during the pandemic to funding received this spring. But that aid, long since spent.

With the Shore Diner operating at just 25 percent capacity, Palski says time is running out.

“We’re looking at another round of layoffs if something doesn’t soon happen as far as the capacity in the restaurants.”

Locally owned Otto Bookstore, the nation’s oldest independent bookseller, believe small businesses in the county provide a much-needed intimacy to local commerce.

Their owner, Kathryn Nassberg, says that quality is worth funding.

“The algorithms at Amazon don’t know you, don’t know your family, don’t know your history. The people at Otto Bookstore do. The people in all the locally owned businesses, they are all community, they support each other.”