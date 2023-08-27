SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eyes of the world are on South Williamsport Sunday for the Little League World Series Championship Game.

While the action between the teams from California and Curacao was happening inside Lamade Stadium, there was plenty happening outside it.

A huge crowd showed up on a really nice day to take in the fun including inside the fan zone to take some swings, time your pitching speed, or trade pins.

There is also the time-honored tradition of using cardboard to slide down the hill outside the stadium.

For many people, attending Championship Game Day is a must.

“I come here all the time. I have been coming here since I was little. The pins, the atmosphere, with everyone around, it is just electric. Just being here, I love baseball and I love watching, I will always come back,” Loyalsock Township resident Preston Sortman said.

“Listen, I grew up in South Williamsport and my parents still live here. We always come up every year to come to the game because it is so much fun. My boyfriend was raised in Delaware County, and he is another one who said I want to come up to Williamsport for the World Series. It is so much fun,” said Krissy Hopkins of Swedesboro, New Jersey.

“Anyone who lives in Lycoming County should show up for this game at least once in their lifetime. They would be amazed at how much goes on at this facility,” said Marc Sortman of Loyalsock Township.

Fans were also happy to see state police horses at the Little League complex.