Fun States Survey by Wallet-Hub

Personal Finance Website WalletHub just released its annual list of the most fun states in America.

California ranked highest in the list of most fun states.

WalletHub says the Golden State has the most movie theaters and restaurants per capita.

For the rankings, WalletHub used more than two dozen weighted metrics related to entertainment, recreation, and nightlife.

The top five most fun states… are Florida, New York, Washington, and Colorado.

West Virginia was the least fun.

Pennsylvania ranked 8th.

