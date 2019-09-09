Fun, Games and More at Camp Victory!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A camp facility in Millville lets kids with special needs join in on the fun of going to camp. Eyewitness Reporter Revathi Janaswamy checked out what it has to offer.

Summer camp season has come to an end, but one camp for kids with special needs is still open. Camp Victory held a community open house on Sunday to show people what they’re about.

“We do this every year, just to be good to our neighbors, to say thank you for the support that we get from the community. And so it allows people to come here and see what camp victory is all about,” said Jamie Huntley.

Camp Victory is a facility that caters to camps for those with special needs. Jamie Huntley, the Executive Director of Camp Victory, says they host thirty-one camps a year.

“We have camps for kids with Spina Bifida, Camp Spifida, we have camps for kids with kidney disease… For cancer, Camp Dost is our camp for kids with cancer. And the list just goes on and on.”

Those who attended the community open house got to check out the camp’s rock climbing wall, zip line, paddle boats, and treehouse. Huntley says what makes the camp special is that all the activities at camp victory are handicap friendly.

“When kids come here to camp victory, they get to do anything that any kid that comes to camp gets to do,” said Huntley.

Camp Victory was started by Dennis Wolf, whose son Nicholas was born with a rare lung disease. On the journey for Nicholas’ treatment, the Wolf family met many other families with children with disabilities who faced hardships just like theirs.

Wolff wanted to do something to enrich the lives of those children and their families, and camp victory came to be soon after. Huntley says the camp also helps the kids feel like they belong.

“What they tell us is that the most important thing that they get to be with other kids that have the same challenges that they have. They’re not the kid in the wheelchair, the kid with diabetes. They’re part of the group. And that’s just so important,” added Huntley.

Camp victory opened in April and will stay open until November.