Fun at the Bloomsburg Fair! Sunday, September 22, 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The 164th Edition of the great Bloomsburg Fair is underway. All this week members of the Eyewitness News Team will be at the fair.

On Sunday, Eyewitness News Anchor Nick Toma found a magical place at the fair. Nick visited the horticulture building that has been transformed into a winter wonderland. On Sunday, it was warm and humid outside but inside the building, it was snowing! The fair has snow machines blowing snow to set the scene for the winter wonderland!

There are beautiful scenic displays set up and all have a winter theme.

The Point Township Garden Club selected the theme for the fair. Stop by for a cool treat and see the beautiful displays.