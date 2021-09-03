Fun at La Festa

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After La Festa was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is returning and will be held Labor Day weekend.

La Festa will be held Friday through Monday on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, Pa. The hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival committee is collaborating with the Lackawanna County Commissioners and the Mayor of Scranton’s Office to plan the event. COVID vaccines, masks and hand sanitizers will be available at no charge.

A variety of vendors will be offering great Italian food and other items, and continuous live entertainment will be featured. There is no admission charge. This year’s presenting sponsor is the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

PALive! host Chris Bohinski took us around the festival to show us all the fun and activities.