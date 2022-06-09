SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters and police responded to a fully engulfed tractor-trailer on fire on Interstate 81 (I-81) that has the highway shut down to one lane.

The Luzerne County Communication Center says first responders received a call of a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 South just before the West Hazleton exit. The fire occured late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and was fully involved. PSP-Hazleton and the Sugarloaf Township Fire Department were both at the scene.





Eyewitness News Crews on scene say the fire has been extinguished and the front portion of the truck is a complete loss, however, there isn’t any damage to the back of the tractor-trailer and the driver escaped without injury.

Crews are working to scrape the melted metal from the front portion of the truck off of the road and direct traffic around the tractor-trailer as I-81 Southbound is closed down to the left lane only.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.