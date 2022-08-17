SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night.

According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments are on scene.

There is no information yet as to how the fire started or if anyone was inside when the blaze began. Route 61 is also closed down due to the fire, the 911 center said.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information comes in.