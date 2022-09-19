STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are battling flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County.

Monroe County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News, calls came in for the fire a little after 3:00 p.m. at the Chrysler Dodge of the Poconos in the 1800 hundred block of West Main Street in Stroudsburg.

A viewer video sent to Eyewitness News shows heavy flames and smoke in and around the building.

Crews report there is a Holiday Inn Express and Suites next door, at this time there is no word if they are being affected.

The superintendent of Chipperfield Elementary School states due to the fire there will be a delay in buses coming from prior routes. Parents should know that Chipperfield students who ride the bus will be late arriving home Monday evening.

Eyewitness News crews are on the scene and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.