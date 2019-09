HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): More than two-thousand bags of heroin are confiscated by police in Hazleton.

Police said 26-year old Brandon Cooper and 27-year old Stefan Jordan were in possession of more than 24-hundred bags of heroin.Hazleton's Undercover Street Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Church Street and Buttonwood Wednesday night.