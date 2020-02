WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – U.S. Marshals along with officers from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Anti Crime Unit took a man into custody in the city Friday morning.

Authorities arrested Janssen Kenner on Loomis Street around 8:30 AM.

He was charged in Wilkes-Barre and had several warrants out of Passaic, New Jersey. One is for a weapons offense.

Kenner was taken to Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters awaiting arraignment before being extradited to New Jersey.