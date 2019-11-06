SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Taylor man is locked up tonight after evading police for nearly 24 hours.
Michael Evans of Taylor was apprehended Wednesday morning near state game lands in Archbald.
He’s been on probation for recent drug charges. Evans was arrested Tuesday morning in Scranton after failing a drug test, a probation violation.
He fled on foot with his handcuffs on. Lackawanna County sheriff deputies spent most of the day Tuesday searching for Evans.
With the help of US Marshals, Scranton and Scott township Police, the departments were able to locate Evans this morning around 10:30.
He’s now being charged with escape, resisting arrest, fight to avoid apprehension. Evans arraigned this morning on $100,000 straight bail.
Fugitive Captured in Lackawanna County
