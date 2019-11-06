Fugitive Captured in Lackawanna County

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Sullivan with more than a dozen felony counts related to his possession of child pornography. It happened after a search of his Mechanicsburg home turned up computers replete with thousands of searches for “preteen” images, as well as pictures of children “engaged in very graphic sexual acts.”

Sullivan, the former executive director of the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission and a decorated veteran with tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.