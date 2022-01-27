Fugitive arrested in Lackawanna County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fugitive was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday.

According to a release from state police, 21-year-old Tyler was apprehended by police when they performed a stranded motorist check on a vehicle on I-380 in North Covington Township.

During the process of the check, officers discovered Voglino to be in possession of a loaded pistol. Further checks established him to be a fugitive wanted for drug charges in Lackawanna County.

Voglino was remanded to Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos