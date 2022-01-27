Fugitive arrested in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fugitive was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday.

According to a release from state police, 21-year-old Tyler was apprehended by police when they performed a stranded motorist check on a vehicle on I-380 in North Covington Township.

During the process of the check, officers discovered Voglino to be in possession of a loaded pistol. Further checks established him to be a fugitive wanted for drug charges in Lackawanna County.

Voglino was remanded to Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.