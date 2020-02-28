Fuel not available at Allentown Service Plaza starting next week

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – NEWS RELEASE The PA Turnpike Commission advises that gas and diesel fuel will not be available at the Allentown Service Plaza in Lehigh County, for motorists travelling northbound and southbound, from 7 a.m. Monday, March 2 through May 21.

For 10 weeks, the Turnpike’s fuel provider 7-Eleven will be replacing the underground fuel tanks, fuel lines and installing new fuel dispensers at the plaza’s fuel pumps.

Motorists should not stop for fuel at the Allentown Service Plaza. During this 10-week period, northbound motorists should travel to the Hickory Run Service Plaza for fuel, approximately 43 miles north of the Allentown Service Plaza. Southbound motorists should travel to the next exit off the Turnpike for fuel.

The plaza will be open to customers and all other services will be available inside the plaza, including the restaurants, restrooms and convenient store. Motorists should enter and exit the plaza with caution, paying attention to the work zone area.