SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With gas prices hitting record highs recently, some car buyers are looking a more fuel-efficient vehicles. The problem is, dealer lots aren’t full, and finding the car you want may not be easy.

“It’s going to be a long time before we see levels go back to normal,” said Patrick Rogers, CFO, Toyota Scion of Scranton.

Some dealerships are finding themselves with open spaces on their lots. At Toyota of Scranton there are vehicles to sell, but inventory is hard to come by.





“People do try and switch, do try and get out of gas guzzlers but they are limited in the inventory that we have,” Rogers explained.

Rogers says with gas prices fluctuating, but remaining high, it’s much different than 2008 when prices at the pump went through similar volatility.

“The cars value for the big cars tanked overnight. This time we are not seeing it that much because there is such a scarcity of these vehicles out there. If you need a truck for work, you have to have a truck for work,” Rogers added.

“Immediately the big trucks and the big people movers took a decline and that’s the first indicator of what this industry is going to do,” said Brian Walsh, general manager of Matt Burne Honda.





Walsh says customers are on a three year cycle as 50 percent of its sales are leases. Guaranteeing customers a new reliable car with the most efficiency and offering used car buyers their trade-ins.

“We believe in watching the auctions, understanding what the market has to offer but selling our customers locally-owned, one-owner cars,” Walsh told us.

“We’re managing it the best we could with different used cars, new cars, verses servicing your car. But people still need to get to work, they still need to get out outside to get around. They need to get their families around and they need their cars,” Rogers said.

With many people keeping their vehicles during a time of high gas prices, dealerships are seeing

owners invest more into the vehicle they already have. Seeing an increase in its service department.