FTC Warns About Equifax Scams

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Federal Trade Commission has a warning about scams related to Equifax’s data breach.

The FTC issued a tweet on Monday urging caution about fake websites claiming to be the Equifax settlement claims website.

This comes after Equifax agreed to pay consumers up to $125 in cash and identity security services because of its 2017 data breach that impacted about 150 million people.

The F-T-C urges consumers to only apply for claims through the link on their website or the official settlement website.

ftc.gov/equifax

www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com