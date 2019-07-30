Keep WBRE!

FTC Warns About Equifax Scams

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)   The Federal Trade Commission has a warning about scams related to Equifax’s data breach.

       The FTC issued a tweet on Monday urging caution about fake websites claiming to be the Equifax settlement claims website.

      This comes after Equifax agreed to pay consumers up to $125 in cash and identity security services because of its 2017 data breach that impacted about 150 million people.  

        The F-T-C urges consumers to only apply for claims through the link on their website or the official settlement website.

ftc.gov/equifax

www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos