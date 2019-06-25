FTC Takes on Robocalls

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The federal trade commission has a new mission to help consumers who are plagued by unwanted robocalls.

“Operation Call It Quits” is the latest government crackdown on telemarketers responsible for more than a billion illegal robocalls each year.

The F-T-C is joining forces with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to implement the new campaign.

The agencies are aiming to drastically reduce the number of harassing calls that reach consumers.

Last year, nearly 4-million consumers complained to the F-T-C about unwanted robocalls.

That’s more that 10-thousand complaints a day.

The F-T-C says companies targeted in this recent enforcement pitch everything from “fraudulent money-making opportunities” to “medical alert systems.”

Learn more about Robocall: ftc.gov/calls