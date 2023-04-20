WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA live! host Rachel Malak served as the emcee for the annual Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Spring Fling Gala.

The event was held inside the F. M. Kirby Center and this year’s gala was sold out within days of tickets going on sale.

The evening honored many local philanthropists including Simon & Company, and All One Foundation & Charities.

FSA’s goal of building resilient families and thriving communities one person at a time is most notable in their efforts with the PA 211 helpline.