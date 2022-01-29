Frustrations flowing amid ongoing water main break in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break has frustrations flowing in a Lackawanna County community. Utility crews have spent a couple of days now in Old Forge trying to find the source of the problem.

The mysterious break is impacting parts of Old Forge. So far, utility crews are not seeing any above-ground signs of the leak to make repairs.

Low pressure or no water at all. That’s been the reality for Matthew Kuckla of old force since a water main break happened somewhere in the borough on Thursday.

“Living on the hill we usually do have low pressure, but nothing like this,” said Matthew Kuckla, Old Forge resident.

“When the water was coming very slow like that figured it’s only a matter of time until it’s off, so my wife and I, we filled up the bathtub, we filled up a couple of coolers, just took any measures we could necessary to live a couple of days without water,” explained Kuckla.

It takes 30 minutes for the family’s washing machine to fill up and one of his children has decided to shower elsewhere.

“She said she was gonna shower at the gym, and I said, that’s a pretty good idea because it’s gonna be hard to do here,” stated Kuckla.

It’s the same thing at Peter Topa’s house on north main street. He originally thought frozen pipes were to blame until he got a call from Pennsylvania American Water.

“We have low water pressure downstairs in our bathrooms and in the kitchen. There’s no water in the bathroom upstairs or the shower. We keep losing the water, too,” explained Topa.

His family has also had to adapt to the situation.

“We had to use our water cooler to make coffee or do the dishes from time to time, we actually have to go buy water, you know, you can’t live without water and it’s a pain in the butt,” stated Topa.

A pain Topa and roughly 17 hundred customers say it can’t end soon enough.

“I feel this issue should have been resolved a lot sooner than it has been. I don’t feel that it’s fair to the community especially in the wintertime,” said Rebekah Schreiber.

Pennsylvania American Water tells us they’re using sounding devices to listen for the leak. They’re also checking computer systems that show flows in certain areas.

Crews will start again tomorrow, isolating sections of the distribution system but there’s no indication how long it’s going to take.