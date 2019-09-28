From the Producers Pod: September 28-29, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

The Bloomsburg Fair wraps up this weekend! We enjoyed meeting everyone at the fair this week! Check out our fair adventures right here on PAHomepage.com!

The Producers Pod wishes Producer Katey McMahon much love and Angel Blessings as she begins a new chapter in her life. Katey produces the weekend evening newscasts and the 11 pm on Wednesday through Friday! We will miss you Katey!

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania. State Representative Frank Ryan is pushing back against critics of his school property tax elimination bill Ryan’s plan would make up about 15.2 billion dollars from those taxes… With a 1.85% increase in income taxes, 2% increase in local sales taxes… And would tax retirement income at $4.92%… But would remove the tax on social security income. He says in the long run- seniors would still pay fewer taxes… And says this would be a more reliable way to fund school districts…

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA. This week the sweet scents of Mia Bella Candles!

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics! We are talking about High School Football! AJ Donatoni has the latest high school gridiron action-

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! More great guests in the kitchen plus music, style, information and much more!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Don’t forget to check out our visits to the Bloomsburg Fair!

* Mark Hiller introduced us to Leah Graham Youngest Dog Agility Trainer At The Bloomsburg Fair

* Rachael Espaillat was there to see some of the donations distributed from the SHINE after school program school supply collection.

* Photojournalist Tom Gregory brought us the story of a youngster who was given the gift of sound!

* Logan Westrope spoke with Dr. Stephen Couch, a Penn State Schuylkill Professor of Sociology, wrote a book about Centralia

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*See what’s Happening at the Abington Community Library

*Lock Haven University held its annual Veterans’ Expo in the Student Recreation Center on campus. This year, a job fair component also was added to the event.

*The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting members of the community to start their holiday shopping early at the Y’s Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair.

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 6 am and 9 am Morgan Parrish along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Mike Gilbert will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

Producer Katie McMahon

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Weekend producer – Katey McMahon

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Senior Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm





Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 11 am and Noon.





Katherine Lachette- Eyewitness at 5





Ron Williams and David Barr- Social Media



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday



Katey McMahon- Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





.Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayer is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, September 28, 2019

CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola, Carol’s Second Act followed All Rise at 9 pm then 48 Hours at 10 pm

NBC

The Voice followed by DATELINE at 9 pm

Sunday, September 29, 2019

CBS – Sunday Morning

COVER STORY; The great scooter backlash

The electric scooters have become a familiar sight around the country – simple to operate, they give users the freedom of a car and the fresh air of a bicycle, for the price of taking the bus. So, why have so many cities banned them? David Pogue reports.

HISTORY: Lonnie Bunch at the Smithsonian

Lonnie Bunch is enamored of American history. Last June Bunch was named Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, which he calls “part of the glue that holds the country together.” Bunch is in charge of 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, 7,000 employees, and a budget of $1.5 billion – and is on a mission that he believes is nothing short of monumental. Bunch, who oversaw the creation of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, talked with CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid about the personal connections he has to some of most precious objects in the Smithsonian’s collections.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Olivia Newton-John

Actress, author and singer Olivia Newton-John, 71, is battling breast cancer for the third time. “I’m happy. I’m lucky. I’m grateful. I have much to live for. And I intend to keep on living it,” she tells “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in an emotional interview at her Los Angeles home. Newton-John talks about her diagnosis two years ago and how, while the pain can be unbearable, her spirit remains unshakable.

CBS

60 Minutes, then God Friended Me, followed by Evil

NBC

Sunday Night Football

