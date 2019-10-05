From the Producers Pod: October 5-6, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

We invite you to join us for an Eyewitness News Special- honoring Hispanic History Month. The program airs on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30 pm on WYOU and Sunday, October 13 at 12:30 pm on WBRE.

We will feature Mark Hiller with a story about how Latino and Hispanic heritage is woven in the Catholic Church. Andy Mehalshick introduces us to Amilcar Arroyo whose journey to NEPA lead him to start a newspaper to open the lines of communications in the community. Andy also features the Hazleton Integration Project. Rachael Espaillat shares the story of two medical students of Columbian and Peruvian descent who are grateful for the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Plus, Kristina Shalhoup joins the local Podcast Host Christina Luna on the Air! You will also find many other stories from across the region and across the nation right here on PAHomepage!

This week for Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania another attempt to push lawmakers to pass the statute of limitation reform for victims of childhood sexual abuse. Plus… the Governor takes a big step to address climate change, and what you need to know about the “right to know” law.”

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA. This week Brace’s Apple Orchard!

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics!

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago! This week we feature the opening of the Steamtown Mall

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! Great Kitchen Line up! Music, theatre and much more

Don’t forget on Tuesday we try out a new product! The Tuesday Tryout on PA Live!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Don’t forget to check out our visits to the Bloomsburg Fair!

* Mark Hiller introduced us to Leon Vieira of Clarks Summit who gift of sight has helped reignite his passion for painting

*Kevin Hayes went back to school to learn a very important lesson on handwashing. A catchy reminder in the story!

Rachael Espaillat spent her Friday night at the drive in!

* Photojournalist Tom Gregory took us to the Monroe County D.A.’s Car Auction,

* Revathi Jameshami found the mystery letter writer in Ashley- a little boy who has a lot of respect for police and firefighters-

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*Victorian Christmas Celebration in Williamsport is set!

* The MPB Players are gearing up to entertain you!

* KidsPeace launches a new an innovative drug and alcohol addiction treatment program

*The Greater Scranton YMCA is inviting members of the community to start their holiday shopping early at the Y’s Annual Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair.

* Jazz vocalist Kat Edmonson will perform on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday October 5 , 2019

CBS

FBI at 8 pm, Bull at 9 pm then 48 Hours at 10 pm

NBC

The Voice followed by DATELINE at 9 pm then Saturday Night Live (Best of)

Sunday, October 6, 2019

CBS – Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Pete Hamill and the storied history of metropolitan newspapers

Since 2004, some 1,800 metropolitan and community newspapers have gone out of business or merged – a challenging environment for journalists whose job is to report the life’s blood of a city. Two “princes of print” who’d gotten their starts in the heyday of New York City metropolitan newspapers were Jimmy Breslin (who died in 2017) and Pete Hamill, both of whom are the subject of a new HBO documentary, “Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists.” Hamill talked with Tony Dokoupil about working the city beat, and offered advice for journalists of today.

ART: The “new MoMA”

Serena Altschul takes a tour of New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, which is soon to reopen following a major $450 million renovation, with more than 40,000 square feet of new gallery and performance space, and about a thousand additional pieces of art on display.

POSTCARD FROM DENMARK: Treetop walk

An hour from the Danish capital city of Copenhagen, visitors at an unusual spiraling walkway, meant to both stand out and blend in with surrounding the forest, can soar 14 stories high, above the canopy of trees, to experience a rare view of nature. Seth Doane talked with Jesper Mathiesen, a former Danish Navy SEAL behind the project, called Camp Adventure, and with architect Tue Foged whose team designed the unique observation tower.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Mitzi Gaynor

Mitzi Gaynor has been playing with audiences for over 70 years now, in movies, then on TV and in Vegas. The singer, dancer and actress talks with Mo Rocca about being wooed by Howard Hughes, starring in the film version of “South Pacific,” and sharing the “Ed Sullivan Show” stage with The Beatles.

CBS

60 Minutes, then God Friended Me, NCSI Los Angeles, the Madame Secretary at 10 pm

NBC

Sunday Night Football

