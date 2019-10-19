From the Producers Pod: October 19-20, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

October is not only a beautiful month but marks the precious yet fleeting overlap of hockey, baseball, basketball, and football. ~Jason Love, www.jasonlove.com From the Quote Garden

AJ Donatoni and Mike Gilbert along with Photojournalist Richie Charneski are our team for sports of all sorts- I hope you have been enjoying the Friday Night Sports Show- the show was jammed pack on Friday night. Mike will have another big night of Sports on Saturday! And of course, AJ and Mike keep you up to date on all the sports action here at home during the week!

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” Dennis takes look at some of the big issues across the Commonwealth.

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics! Eyewitness News Political Analysts Dr. David Sosar and David Yonki sit down with Chris Langlois to discuss the recent Presidential Democratic Debate.

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights! It was a busy week on PA Live- live theatre, information on community events- and a shy bunny from the SPCA! Check out the segments under the PA Live link

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Kevin Hayes gives us a great dose of inspiration with his digital exclusive: Lehigh Valley Health Network is celebrating an anniversary in Schuylkill County and they’ve decided to share that with patients who are celebrating a clean bill of health.

* Photojournalist Tom Gregory checked out the renovations at the Blakeslee Community Center.

*Logan Westrope gave us an Autumn Weather lesson about the wind and changing colors of leaves

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*Victorian Christmas Celebration in Williamsport is set!

* Abraham Jam will open the Arts at First Presbyterian season with a concert on Sunday, October 20 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.

* The League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre Area will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday, October 19, 2019, with a reception from 5-7pm hosted by Mainstreet Gallery at 370 Pierce Street, in Kingston. The Gallery will display historical memorabilia provided by both the League of Women Voters and the Luzerne County Historical Society.

* The Luzerne County Historical Society announces that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Willary Foundation

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center is holding a stay at home tea throughout October.

*International Flavors Dinner, a buffet of international dishes sponsored by Honesdale Rotary.

Saturday October 19 , 2019

Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 pm and 8:30 pm, The FBI at 9 pm then 48 Hours at 10 pm

Jurassic World at 8 pm

CBS Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: The Herbert Hoover you didn’t know

Herbert Hoover had been president for less than a year when the Crash of 1929 initiated the Great Depression, an epochal event in American history that would place his name near the bottom of presidential rankings. But the engineer and business magnate, who made several fortunes in his 20s, is also remembered as a great humanitarian for feeding several million starving Belgians during World War I, and for introducing a variety of innovations in American life, from standardized traffic lights to milk cartons. Mo Rocca examines Hoover’s remarkable rise (from humble beginnings to the White House) and his remarkable fall.

MUSIC: Janis Joplin

A new book about the rock and blues singer presents a portrait of a gifted, complex and challenging artist who became an iconic trailblazer during her 27 years. Anthony Mason talks with music journalist Holly George-Warren about her biography, “Janis: Her Life and Music.”

MOVIES: Scorsese, Pacino and De Niro on “The Irishman”

Director Martin Scorsese and actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about their first-ever collaboration, “The Irishman,” the true story of Frank Sheeran, a hit man for a Philadelphia crime family. The mob epic, which spans decades, was created using cutting-edge technology to “de-age” its cast, as it traces the story loyalty and corruption, and of the fate of Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa.

60 Minutes, then God Friended Me, NCSI Los Angeles, the Madame Secretary at 10 pm

Sunday Night Football

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!