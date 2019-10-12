From the Producers Pod: October 12-13, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

On this Sunday’s Newsmakers, the topic of discussion will be dealing with a bully.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Tammi Burke- Victims Resource Center, Manager of Community Services and Trudy Enslin, Victims Resource Center, Manager of Prevention Education.

They will discuss the warning signs parents need to look for if they believe their child is the target of a bully. Burke and Enslin will also talk about the program they present to area schools and groups on the bullying. The discussion will cover what parents can do if their child is the bully. They will also discuss the many programs and services available at the Victims Resource Center.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, October 13 at 6:30 am on WYOU and at Noon on WBRE.

Eyewitness News presents Hidden History honoring Hispanic History Month. The Eyewitness News Team will present a half-hour show honoring Hispanic and Latino heritage in our area.

The program will feature Mark Hiller with a story about how Latino and Hispanic heritage is woven in the Catholic Church.

Andy Mehalshick introduces us to Amilcar Arroyo whose journeys to NEPA lead him to start a newspaper to open the lines of communications in the community. Andy also features the Hazleton Integration Project.

Rachael Espaillat shares the story of two medical students of Columbian and Peruvian descent who are grateful for the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Plus, Kristina Shalhoup joins the local Podcast Host Christina Luna on the Air!

You will also find many other stories from across the region and across the nation right here on PAHomepage! The program will air Sunday, October 13 at 12:30 pm.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania” Are women’s reproductive rights under attack in Harrisburg and Washington? The new head of Planned Parenthood PA will join Dennis to discuss the issue. And an opening prayer will return to the state house.

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA. Some of Kristina’s recent installments include Mia Bella Candles and Brace’s Orchard.

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics! We are talking about High School Football! AJ Donatoni has the latest high school gridiron action-

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield say this week’s PA Live is filled with great guests and lots of great information about health, cooking and places to go and things to see

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

*Kevin Hayes took us to the Big Game!

* Rachael Espaillat showed us how the Schuylkill Women In Crisis are giving victims a voice during Domestic Violence and Bullying awareness month

* Photojournalist Tom Gregory put on his hiking boots and did some leaf-peeping in the Poconos

* Revathi Janashamy has a story you will relish she visited the Pickle Me Pickle Fest in East Stroudsburg

* Revathi also had an interesting digital exclusive on Where did all the Birds Go?

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*Victorian Christmas Celebration in Williamsport is set!

* Abraham Jam will open the Arts at First Presbyterian season with a concert on Sunday, October 20 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.

* The League of Women Voters of Wilkes Barre Area will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Saturday, October 19, 2019, with a reception from 5-7pm hosted by Mainstreet Gallery at 370 Pierce Street, in Kingston. The Gallery will display historical memorabilia provided by both the League of Women Voters and the Luzerne County Historical Society.

*

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, October 12, 2019

CBS

NCSI at 8 pm, All Rise at 9 pm then 48 Hours at 10 pm

NBC

Notre Dame Football!

Sunday, October 13, 2019

CBS Sunday Morning

COVER STORY: Trans young people

In 2014 Rita Braver met with children grappling with a very grown-up issue: gender identity. Five years later she met up again with them to see how their lives have progressed.

BROADCASTING: Play by play

Beginning this year radio and television sports broadcaster Jason Benetti became the fulltime play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox. Benetti, who has cerebral palsy, spoke with Scott Simon, of National Public Radio, about his remarkable career.

MUSIC: Elton John

The singer who is on a farewell world tour has just released his first official autobiography, “Me: Elton John.” Tracy Smith reports.

CBS

60 Minutes, then God Friended Me, NCSI Los Angeles, the Madame Secretary at 10 pm

NBC

Sunday Night Football

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!