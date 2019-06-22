From the Producers Pod: June 22-23, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

“Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” ~Henry James (From the Quote Garden)

Welcome to Summer! The year is moving quickly! Enjoy the summer everyone- take time to enjoy the many events our area has to offer during the summer months.

Eyewitness News Anchor and Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller will be taking a little this Sunday with many others as part of the NEPA Breathe Deep 5k run/walk.

Check in and registration is between 9am to 10:00am in Kirby Park!

Schedule of Activities

9:00 am: Check-in/Registration

9:00 am: Team photos

10:00 am: Program featuring inspiring survivor stories, plus awards for top fundraisers

10:30 am: Walk/Fun Run – perfect for runners and walkers of all abilities, plus strollers, wheelchairs, and pets (if cleaned up after)!

All morning: Honor Wall—bring photos and messages to post • Entertainment • Refreshments • Raffle

*This event honors Allan Makowski

*Allow me to introduce the newest members of our Eyewitness News family. On our Eyewitness News Digital Team: Digital Reporters Kevin Hayes and Revathi Janaswamy will be featuring stories that you can see here on PAHomepage.

David Barr is our new Digital Producer he will be keeping our webpage and social media up to date.

Logan Westrope joins our Weather Department and will also be reporting during week

Eric Barlow joins us as an editor for newscasts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania. This week Democratic State lawmakers rallied at the state capitol again fighting to raise the minimum wage. Both parties do agree that it’s time to raise it.. The problem is by how much. Democrats don’t want to go lower than 12 an hour. Republicans don’t want to go higher than 10 an hour. Can a compromise be reached by June 30th? We asked the political analysts on this week in Pennsylvania.

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA

Learn about a one-of-a-kind Italian restaurant has been serving up La Puccia since 1988. In fact, it was the first restaurant ever to do so in the United States!

*Have you check out our Podcasts? They are hosted by Nick Toma and produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics! This week’s topic Auditing the Pennsylvania State Police Instant Background Check System

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

PA LIVE!

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights!

In the PA Live Kitchen This Week- Another great week of recipes and more! Join us in the PA Live Kitchen every day at 4 pm on PA Live!

Monday Mrs. C and Corona Butcher

Tuesday Sprinkles and Shakes

Wednesday Vernalis Restaurant from Shenandoah

Thursday Transformation P-T will be in the kitchen preparing healthy treats

Friday BBQ Beast

Also this week-students from the school of Rockology will perform!

Don’t forget on Tuesday we try out a new product! The Tuesday Tryout on PA Live!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Photojournalist Joseph Butash featured Hamlin resident Kevin Lockwood who rode his bike 80 miles from his Wayne County home to his former home in Denville, New Jersey in honor of his mother Maureen Lockwood. Maureen, a nurse for 40 years, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease before passing away

* Anja Whitehead told us about Earthing a re-emerging trend focusing on re-connecting with the earth. Followers say it’s good for the body and spirit. They say when you walk outside bare-foot or touch bare-skin to plants and trees.

* Monday was Nexstar Nation Founder’s Day of Caring. The day is set aside to give back to the community and help those in need. As the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick tells us volunteers are always needed.

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

* Eckley Miners Village Patchtown Days is this weekend!

* Hazleton City prepares for the Fourth of July

* The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present “Buildings and Cityscapes” by Lou Shapiro. The exhibition will be on display from July 15 to August 16.

*

Join the Team:

Join the team on Saturday 6 am and 8 am and Sunday Morning at 7 am and 9 am Brianna Strunk along with Logan Westrope

Mark Hiller, Kristina Shalhoup and Robin Deehan will be here on for Eyewitness News at 6 and 11 (on WBRE/WYOU)

Producer Katie McMahon

On Sunday, Candice Kelly and Nick Toma , Josh Hodell, – AJ Donatoni for Eyewitness News –

Weekend producer – Katie McMahon

Zack Smith on the Assignment Desk

Our Eyewitness News Producing Line-Up-







Jayne Ann Bugda- Senior Producer PAHomepage and Eyewitness News at 7 pm





Dave Becker – Eyewitness News at 11 am and Noon.





Katherine Lachette- Eyewitness at 5





Ron Williams and David Barr- Social Media



Rachel Vitale Eyewitness News 6 – Monday through Friday



Katey McMahon- Eyewitness News at 11 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday 6 and 11





Kaitlin Sosnowski-Ayer is your 5 am and 6 am producer.



Varvara Budetti (Saturday/Sunday Morning- Monday and Tuesday- 11 pm)

What’s on TV Tonight?

Saturday, June 22, 2019

CBS

Big3 Basketball followed by 48 Hours – at 10 pm

NBC

Songland followed by NBC Dateline

Sunday, June 23, 2019

CBS – Sunday Morning

SEEING RED – David Pogue explores the preparations and planning underway for travel to Mars and it might happen sooner than you think.

STILL KICKING – Michelle Miller reports on Jazzercise and how after five decades the founder and exercise regimen is still going strong.

STREETWEAR – Kelefa Sanneh looks at the streetwear trend that has gone mainstream and with high price tags.

Q&A: GARRY TRUDEAU – Jane Pauley looks back on 50 years of the Pulitzer Prize winning cartoon strip “Doonesbury” with creator Garry Trudeau, who also happens to be her husband.

PARAMOUNT WOMAN – Mo Rocca catches up with actor and former film studio executive Sherry Lansing, who talks about her career in Hollywood and her recent book.

SURPRISE! – Luke Burbank reports us about the growing trend of surprise weddings.

OPINION – Author Dave Barry offers some thoughts on how to age gracefully.

60 Minutes

First responders and emergency rooms are adapting their protocols due to deadly mass shootings;

A group of children are suing the federal government.

CBS

Another edition of 60 Minutes at 8 pm followed by the Good Fight at 9 and 10 pm

NBC

America’s Got Talent at 8 pm followed New Amsterdam at 10 pm.

Thank you for making Eyewitness News Part of your Day!!

