EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The new Hocus Pocus 2 movie has been a hit since its release last week and some of that TV magic has ties to our area.

From shelter cats to movie stars.

Two cats from central p-a are ready for Hollywood. Maggie and Pop-Tart were both rescued in 2021 by Britany Long.

“So I did get pop-tart first she was a litte kitten when I got her at the Danville SPCA,” stated Britany Long from Selinsgrove.

Maggie was older.

“She arrived at the animal resource center, she was a special needs cat, has a couple of medical things going on but she’s super smart,” explained Long.

They both appeared in promotional photos and videos for Hocus Pocus 2.

“The biggest thing that we did, is Disney bought an Airbnb property up in Salem, Massachusetts so we did,” said Long.

“The animals had to be kind of showing the audience around that promotional video around the house and just getting people excited about the film and they also did a ton of photography that one of the actresses put out on her page,”

While the cats weren’t in the actual movie Britany Long was. She was one of the animal trainers on set and played a small role in the beginning.

“I don’t want to give any spoilers away but there were a lot of large animals in that scene so my job was to make sure everyone was safe happy fed clean as much as possible and just kind of working with those animals. Then they did decide to cast me in the movie as well leading some sheep,” explained Long.

So what’s next for the local Hollywood-bound felines? Long says you’ll have to wait but it sounds like you’ll want to grab some popcorn.

“I can’t talk too much about the upcoming projects they’re working on there is a bunch of good ones though so hopefully that will come out sooner than later,” said Long.