PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is a time for giving, and one local radio show has a goal to raise one hundred thousand dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s an everyday morning routine at Froggy 101’s studio in Pittston Township.

But Thursday it’s extra special as they participate in the ‘Country Cares Radiothon’ to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Even if you are struggling, you go, ‘Well at least I have air in my lungs and I’m healthy.’ some kids don’t even have that. Some kids are thinking, ‘What’s tomorrow going to be? Is there going to be a tomorrow?’” says Chewy Medek.

Beginning at 6 a.m. the co-hosts work to raise a specific number of ‘partners in hope’, ringing in the celebration when beating its goal each hour.

Unlike many other hospitals, St. Jude runs off funding and donations so children and their families don’t need to worry about a bill.

“When you ask for help, they come calling, they come knocking, they come in full force and that’s why Northeast PA is the greatest community in the entire world.”

A donation provides children’s hope, longer survival rates, and a better quality of life while aiding in the fight against childhood cancer.

“it makes me feel like one of the luckiest guys alive because knowing that not only do I get to help a family, I get to help that child live one more day.”

Froggy 101’s Country Cares Radiothon for St. Jude runs until 7 p.m. Thursday and starts again Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can donate by calling 1-800-963-4673 or texting ‘kids’ to 785-833.