OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many came out to meet some friendly four-legged friends at an adoption event Sunday in Lackawanna County.

‘Friends with Paws’ pet rescue held the event at ‘The Keystone Stage’ in downtown Olyphant. Cats and dogs were there looking for a new home.

Some other non-profits were there, including a new kitten shelter and a new doggie daycare. The President of the foundation, Clara Cammerota, tells Eyewitness News why she loves to help find forever homes for the animals and shows us one adorable puppy who is ready to be adopted.

“They are great family additions especially if you have children, I love to see when the kids come to pick out a puppy and their eyes just get so big. * puppy yawns * yeah, hello! This is cotton she is from Kentucky,” explained Clara Cammerota, President of Friends with Paws.

If you missed Sunday’s event and wish to see some other puppies and kittens who are available for adoption you can head to the Friends with Paws Pet Rescue Facebook page.