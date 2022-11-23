SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 3,500 meals are going out to feed thousands of people in the Scranton area.

The Friends of the Poor Family to Family Food Basket Giveaway started Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m.

Each household gets a free turkey, sweet potatoes, cranberry, corn, apples, bread and pie to make themselves a delicious meal.

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy spoke with organizers about challenges they met purchasing food this year and residents who are thankful for a free meal.

