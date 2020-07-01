Friends of the Poor holds 14th food giveaway since pandemic began

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Expecting to serve about 1,000 families today, Friends Of The Poor partnered with the Weinberg Food Bank to put on their 14th food bank giveaway for the community since the pandemic began.







It’s in the Scranton High School parking lot where over 400 people have driven through so far with a line of about 100 still waiting in line.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they estimate they have served between 15-20,000 families. The food bank will continue until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.