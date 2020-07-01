1  of  2
Breaking News
Sec. of Health signs order requiring everyone to wear masks outside of their home
Halcovage steps down as Chair of Schuylkill County Board of Commissioners

Coronavirus Response

Plan for Reopening Pennsylvania

Coronavirus By The Numbers

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Coronavirus

Friends of the Poor holds 14th food giveaway since pandemic began

News

by: Joe Dominick

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Expecting to serve about 1,000 families today, Friends Of The Poor partnered with the Weinberg Food Bank to put on their 14th food bank giveaway for the community since the pandemic began.

It’s in the Scranton High School parking lot where over 400 people have driven through so far with a line of about 100 still waiting in line.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they estimate they have served between 15-20,000 families. The food bank will continue until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos