SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friends of the Poor held a food pantry at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church Tuesday.

They serve about 200 families a day in the community and have been seeing an increase in demand for food.

Officials say a recent decrease in SNAP benefits has led to an increase in demand and higher food prices.

The food pantry is always looking for more volunteers to help with food as well as clothing to donate.

Families at Saint Luke’s had plenty to choose from including frozen shrimp, lots of fresh produces, pastas and cereals, as well as some toiletries.

“We’re prepared. We always over-prepare because we’ve noticed need is going up and we want to serve our consumers as best we can,” said Ingrid Husisian, the Community Outreach Navigator with Friends of the Poor.

“Because they don’t have to spend money on food this week they can maybe pay the electric bill or pay the rent or something else,” said Reverend Rebecca Barnes of Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Friends of the Poor also offers water bill assistance, furniture assistance, as well as clothes for men.