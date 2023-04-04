SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cars were lined up for blocks causing a Scranton street to be closed as people anticipated Easter food and baskets to be given away by Friends of the Poor.

About 3,000 Easter baskets, were donated. Feeding 2,500 families with a full Easter meal that included pie, ham, eggs, veggies, and potatoes.

Hundreds of cars were lined up before the giveaway kicked off at 9:00 Tuesday morning

The giveaway held by Friends of the Poor will last through 4:00 p.m. or until they run out of food. Hundreds of volunteers helped make it all happen.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on this event tonight on Eyewitness News