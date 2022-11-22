SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a busy afternoon in the Electric City as thousands of Thanksgiving meals were dished out to those in need this holiday.

Hundreds of cars lined up Tuesday afternoon at the Scranton Cultural Center on Washington Avenue for all the fixings of a Thanksgiving meal.

The pre-cooked meals filled with turkey, potatoes, cranberry & stuffing were given to local adults and the elderly in need.

Eyewitness News Reporter Julie Dunphy spoke to some who are homeless or have had a hard year, all thankful for some turkey and pie.

“Getting a warm meal, getting a cooked meal, what does this mean to you?” Julie Dunphy asked.

“It means a lot, I just recently became homeless,” said Deborah Chandler of Scranton.

“Well I was in a fire a couple weeks ago matter fact September 29 and we’re going to get to dinner we’re gonna break it down and this might be our Thanksgiving dinner but I’m gonna get a couple I eat one tonight and just save the rest means a lot,” Gene Kelly of Scranton said.

This is the 46 Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

More than 350 volunteers prepared and handed out 3,500 take-out meals for local adults and elderly in need this holiday.

Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright also helped lend a hand.

“Well if they don’t have one they should come down here ’cause we got the meals for them. I’m pretty sure it means a lot you know, making sure we feed the communities is a beautiful thing,” Volunteer Ambiorix Crisostomo said.

The Friends Of The Poor kept the food distribution as a drive-thru. The biggest challenge organizers faced was food costs and supply issues, but that didn’t stop them from helping others.

“The holidays are an extra meal, it’s outside your normal grocery budget and things are really expensive right now so they’re a lot of people going without and we want to fill that gap for as many as we can,” President and CEO of Friends for the Poor Megan Loftus said.

Wednesday, there is another event, the Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway at the Cultural Center from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can register on-site and on the day of the event.