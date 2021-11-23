Friends of the Poor dinner final trimmings underway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals will be handed out and delivered Tuesday in Lackawanna County.

Volunteers prepping before packing the meals. The Friends of the Poor will be delivering 34,000 meals on Tuesday, up 1000 from last year.

This year the non-profit saw an increase in delivery for our most vulnerable population. The meals consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, buttered rolls, pie, stuffing and all the fixings.





120 volunteers from around the community are helping get these meals out the door into the hands of the less fortunate.

“Especially with the pandemic that’s thrown us for a loop. So this is 45th year is not what Sister Adrian envisioned when she put the dinner together in 1976 but you know we are still meeting a need, we’re still feeding people,” said President and CEO of Friends of the Poor Meghan Loftus.

Volunteers will be delivering meals to those who pre-registered starting around 12:30 p.m. The drive-thru giveaway will happen at 2:30 p.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m.

It is first come, first served if there is still a need after all meals are gone. Friends of the Poor have gift cards to local restaurants.