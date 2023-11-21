SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 3,000 people will receive a warm meal this evening thanks to an annual tradition in the electric city.

The giveaway is underway Tuesday afternoon in Scranton for The Friends of the Poor 47th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

Lots of us take for granted a warm meal, but many others may not always know when that will come, especially around the holidays.

That’s why the Friends of the Poor serve up this annual tradition.

Cars lined up to participate in this free meal giveaway that began just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue.

“There are always like thank yous and happy thanksgiving and wishing us happy holidays and like they are very grateful and they smile and it makes me feel like happy to like make them smile. It’s nice to be able to give back to like people who are really in need,” said Madison Hance, a volunteer.

The food giveaway wraps up around 5:30 p.m. or until the meals are gone at the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue.

Tomorrow the Family-to-Family Food Basket Program begins its distribution in the same location beginning at 9:00 a.m. and registration is on-site Wednesday.

