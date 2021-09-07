Friends of Flight 93 announces four Heroes Award finalists

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four finalists have been chosen for the Flight 93 Heroes Award from across the country for their bravery that reflects the courageous actions of the passengers and crew on board Flight 93.

These are the first nominees ever selected for the award, according to the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. They were chosen by a selection panel that consisted of families of the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93.

The four Flight 93 Heroes Award finalists include as follows:

Justin Gavin

On Sept. 9, 2020, Gavin saw a mother and three children traveling in a burning car in Waterbury, Conn., and jumped into action. He rescued all four before flames completely engulfed the vehicle.

Read more here.

Terry Ingram

On Jan. 9, 2020, Ingram was photographing eagles in Bellevue, Neb. when he witnessed a car plunge upside down into a freezing pond. He jumped into the icy water and pulled three men out of the vehicle as it was sinking.

Read more here.

Sivad Johnson

On Aug. 21, 2020, Johnson jumped into a river when he heard three girls screaming for help. The Detroit off-duty firefighter was helping the girls when authorities believe he got caught in a rip current and died. The girls were all saved.

Read more here.

Red Tate

On Nov. 27, 2020, Tate saw a truck strike a car, which then went down an embankment in Dekalb County, Ga. Tate pulled a man out of the car. Moments later the vehicle exploded into flames.

Read more here.

“We are pleased to highlight the bravery of these four individuals, everyday people who in a crisis took action, just like those on board Flight 93,” Donna Gibson, president of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, said in the press release.

Emily Schenkel, the goddaughter of Flight Attendant Lorraine Bay, said this award is vitally important to keep the memory of Flight 93 alive.

“I want people to remember the bravery of my godmother and the other passengers and crew members that day,” Schenkel said. “Their legacy and contribution to American history must be preserved.”

The selected honoree of the award will be announced Friday, Sept. 10, a day before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

For more information about the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, visit their website.