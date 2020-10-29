Friend of former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright sentenced on federal charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Friend of former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright, Edward Weidow, has been sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service for his involvement in the former mayor’s pay-to-play scheme where investigators say he was the deliverer of bribe money to the mayor. The mayor resigned last year and plead guilty to corruption charges.

Weidow also plead guilty to federal corruption charges for his aid in the mayor receiving some $50,000 in total.

The court waived a fine and Judge Mannion took into consideration his multiple health issues, lack of any criminal record and his life-long dedication to helping and giving back to his community.

“I regret my actions and poor decisions that I’ve made,” said Weidow.