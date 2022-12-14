WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Sunday marks the start of Hanukkah, and to celebrate, the Friedman JCC will be holding their annual Mayrutz run, or Running of the Torch.

The run will begin at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday at the portal on River Street, and will continue over the bridge, down Third Avenue, and finish at the Friedman JCC.

Once at the JCC, the run will end with an outdoor Menorah lighting at 5:00 p.m.

After the Menorah is lit, there will be a Community Hanukkah dinner sponsored by Temple Israel, Temple B’nai B’rith, and the JCC.

Midrasha, the Hebrew school, will provide entertainment, and the event will include traditional Hanukkah festivities, including singing Hanukkah songs, eating latkes, and spinning the dreidel.