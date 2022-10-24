THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Friday night fire in Lackawanna County has been ruled accidental.

The PSP Fire Marshal Unit says they assisted with the fire that occurred Friday night around 11:00 in the 100 block of Boulevard Avenue in Throop, which caused a power outage.

State Trooper Jeffrey Winters with the Fire Marshal Unit says the fire started due to a malfunction with a portable electric heater located in the home’s attic.

At the time of the fire, seven people were inside the home when it started and all of them escaped. One man suffered burns to his feet. He was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released, officials say.

According to Trooper Winters, the residence sustained significant damage to the second floor and roof and was ruled accidental.