EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday marks the anniversary of a day that drew national attention and which many in the Wyoming Valley will never forget, the Agnes flood.

It was Friday, June 23rd, 1972 when the Susquehanna River tore through the Wyoming Valley.

51 years ago, the raging waters hit downtown Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities.

Hurricane Agnes had weakened to a tropical storm by the time it hit Pennsylvania but days of rain sent the Susquehanna spilling over its banks.

The disaster led to flood protection improvements along the levee system which has been tested by high water events through the years including a record crest in 2011.

